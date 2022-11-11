Epha Maina's new song on national cohesion

Popular Kikuyu benga musician Epha Maina is back on the music scene with a new song encouraging cohesion titled Mukuigua Uguo.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Epha said the song Mukuigua Uguo (feel as it is and let's now come together) was one of the efforts by him and his fellow musicians to encourage Kenyans to resume nation-building in this post-election era.

“Despite the diverse feelings, many Kenyans have shown they can still live and work together after the general elections. This is why I chose to compose a song that would encourage that cohesion,’’ he said.

The new song by Epha, who is also the chairman of the Tamco (Talented Musicians and Composers), is a follow-up to Kirima Nikiaria (the mountain has spoken) which he released soon after the last general elections in August.

He was backed by his Orchestra Ndumo band which he also performs with during live shows. Some of his earlier popular songs include Shida za Wanaume, Wasamehe’and Hongera Kenya. Notably, his son, Eugene Maina, is following in his footsteps as a musician where he is now playing the keyboard and singing. Eugene, who is a music student at Daystar University, is also a member of the worship team of the Nairobi Chapel.

Like most of his counterparts in Tamco, Epha is optimistic and looking forward to the efforts and promises of President William Ruto in uplifting the plight of Kenyan artistes.

“With President Ruto’s government, we anticipate more cordial working relationships among the artistes and laud some of his efforts so far in supporting us,’’ he said.

According to Epha, Tamco has more than 500 members ranging from experienced musicians to up-and-coming ones from Central Kenya and beyond. Among them are Betty Bayo, Zachary Wandaro, MC Wamûtin'goe, Simon Kihara (Musaimo), Dick Munyonyi (Firirinda), Nyambere, Wahome Maingi, Gaacathi wa Thuo and Mike Rua. Those in the diaspora include J Tinega and JP Muiruri.

The upcoming ones include Waithaka was Jane, Joy wa Macharia and Joyce wa Mama.

At their Mt Kenya branch at Kenol, in Murang’a County, the Tamco group is working on building a hall of fame, a music school and a recording studio.

In October last year, the Tamco group was involved in a special launch ceremony for a mausoleum built in honour of the legendary Kikuyu benga musician Joseph Kamaru at his home in Kaharati, Kigumo, Murang’a County.

The Tamco group also plans to open branches in Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisumu, Mombasa and Machakos counties.

This is where they anticipate getting delegates selected from those areas to sit on the Tamco board.

As Epha pointed out, they have distributed foodstuff to the elderly and needy in Ukambani and Kajiado, among other places under the Tamco welfare wing.