Epha Maina back with a new song with patriotic message

Popular Kikuyu Benga musician Epha Maina is back with a new track with a patriotic message titled Mchapa Kazi.

Maina, who is also the chairman of the TAMCO Sacco, said he had produced the song to encourage Kenyans to get back to work and business.

Speaking recently to Saturday Nation, he said the easing of the Covid-19 health restrictions was an opportunity for most Kenyans to gradually get back to business and work in general.

Like he pointed out, he had taken his time to record and produce the song during the time when live entertainment music had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.