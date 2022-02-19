Epha Maina back with a new song with patriotic message
Popular Kikuyu Benga musician Epha Maina is back with a new track with a patriotic message titled Mchapa Kazi.
Maina, who is also the chairman of the TAMCO Sacco, said he had produced the song to encourage Kenyans to get back to work and business.
Speaking recently to Saturday Nation, he said the easing of the Covid-19 health restrictions was an opportunity for most Kenyans to gradually get back to business and work in general.
Like he pointed out, he had taken his time to record and produce the song during the time when live entertainment music had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new song was also aimed at encouraging cohesion especially during this election year. Produced through his EM Studios, it features his son Eugene Mbugua on keyboards. Some of Epha’s earlier popular songs with his Orch Ndumo band include Ndumo ya Kirinyaga, Micii ne Miritu and Kiririmbi kwa Wendo.