Tabu Osusa releases new song on cohesion in Kenya

Tabu Osusa

Ketebul Music founding director Tabu Osusa at his studio on August 30, 2017

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

With the campaigns for this year’s General Election gaining momentum, various artistes have released tracks dedicated to the build-up to the elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.