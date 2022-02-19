Tabu Osusa releases new song on cohesion in Kenya

With the campaigns for this year’s General Election gaining momentum, various artistes have released tracks dedicated to the build-up to the elections.

However, for music producer Tabu Osusa, he has decided that other than do a praise song, he does one which is aimed at promoting cohesion among all Kenyans both during pre and post-election time.

The new song Kenya Ni Yangu is about peace and cohesion. He has done it through his Ketebul Music production with the support of the German Embassy.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Osusa said he was elated to have been involved in producing the song alongside various Kenyan artistes. He also lauded the German Embassy for supporting up and coming Kenyan musicians.

“We opted to produce a song that will encourage peace and cohesion, that could help reduce the tension, that could be building up in the run-up to the elections,’’ he said

Among the artistes involved include Shipton Onyango, Winyo, Mc Sharon, Mandela and Fundi Frank. Others are London- based Congolese guitarist and producer Fiston Lusambo, Lambert Ngoma, Claude Mushi, Ewan Bleach (saxophone player) and George Achieng (orutu/percussions).

The new single, which is available on Youtube, also features Shunky (drum programming), who was also involved in the mixing and recording of the song at Ketebul Music Studios alongside Will Eye Beat.

In effort to give it international appeal, there was additional recording at the Ambasa Studios in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Also taking part was Lucy Ilado (project manager), Nick Abonyo (project coordinator), Martin ‘Drix’ Munyeshi (camera) and Vincent Othieno (mastering the recording).