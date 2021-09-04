Dancer Caroline Akinyi ups her game

Caroline Akinyi

Kenyan professional dancer and choreographer Caroline Akinyi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

For dancer Caroline Akinyi “Madiaba” it has been no turning back despite the challenges of fewer shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.