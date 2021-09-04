Dancer Caroline Akinyi ups her game

For dancer Caroline Akinyi “Madiaba” it has been no turning back despite the challenges of fewer shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a professional dancer and choreographer, Akinyi has featured in various live shows and music videos for Rhumba bands.

Akinyi made her debut back in 2006 with Rhumba Japan band led by Gobi Lokoni, Egama Isange alongside Prince Fisecoze.

Kenyan professional dancer and choreographer Caroline Akinyi. Photo credit: Pool

She was also been part of the dance troupes for top Congolese music stars during tours to Kenya like Ferre Gola, Bozi Boziana, Mose Fan Fan, Fiston Lusambo, General Defao, Saidi Tumba and Nyboma Mwandido among others.

Akinyi, who is fluent in Lingala, has also performed alongside fellow Kenyan artistes such as Benga musician Otieno Small, Igwe Bandason and Kanda King. During a recent interview, she revealed her plans of opening a school for upcoming dancers.