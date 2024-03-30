Davido to headline Raha Fest today at Uhuru Gardens

The Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi will today host the Raha Fest 2024. The event will feature visiting Nigerian music star Davido alongside a host of other artistes.

The two-day event is a vibrant convergence of joy, music and culture striving to unite people from diverse backgrounds. Other artistes expected to perform today alongside Davido include Samidoh, Mejja, Iyanya, Femi One, Logos Olori, Musa Keys, Morravey, and DJ Neptune.

Davido is known for some of his songs like Feel , Unavailable, and If. Mejja has popular songs like Pesa Ndogo and Kanairo Dating. Samidoh is known for some of his songs like Wendo Maguta and Bado Nakupenda.

Tomorrow, amongst those expected to perform will be Nadia Mukami, H_art the Band. Boutross, Otile Brown, Sanaipei Tande, Bensoul, Nviiri the Story Teller, Melina Gold and Elvis.

Similarly according to the organizers it is an opportunity to showcase diverse fashions. Also it is a canvas where creativity knows no limits, inviting artists and fashion designers from across the continent . Entrance will be Sh6,000 (weekend regular pass) and Sh12,000 ( Weekend VIP Pass). The shows will start at 12pm.

Elsewhere, for soul music lovers it will be L-Boogie Super Soul Sunday tomorrow at the Carnivore Simba Saloon in Nairobi. The show, to be hosted by DJ Adrian, will feature the legendary DJ Paco Perez alongside other DJs. The veteran Spanish-born DJ Paco is known for having inspired many Kenyan DJs in the 1990s while entertaining disco fans at then popular spots like Club Boomerang.

Meanwhile the Kalasha TV, FIlm Festival and Awards is set to be held today at the KICC in Nairobi. The awards will be a culmination of the week long festival involving both local and international delegates.

In Mombasa , the Amitie Musica (Les Incomparables) led by Crispen Tambwe is on stage every Saturday at the Travellers Beach Hotel and Club. Shows start at 3pm . Later on Saturdays the group also alternates in shows at the Signature Club and Beuters Hotel in Mikindani. Every Friday, the group performs at Summit Leisure Garden Grill in Mombasa.

Every Wednesday its Rhumba Collision at the Sky Lounge at Bamburi . That is when Amitie performs alongside the sister Banamitie Band.

On Sundays Amitie Musica performs at the Maasai in Utange also in Mombasa. The group is doing well with songs like Maisha, Utalia na Nani, Safari and Hero in the Shadow.

Meanwhile, popular rhumba musician Ricky Mulolo and his Idologia Musica Band will stage an Easter Special rhumba show tomorrow at the Turkey Bayse, Kiembeni in Mombasa.

The show will start at 4pm until late. Entrance is free. Every Saturday Ricky and his band performs at the Standard Grill , Mtwapa on the Mombasa – Malindi Highway.



