Cool Ever: Gospel music is my life

Who is Cool Ever?

I am like a grain of sand; no matter where it is scattered it is still useful. Despite the overwhelming challenges I’ve encountered in this life I still maintain my coolest, hence the name Cool Ever.

When did your music journey begin?

Music has been an integral part of my life for as long as I can remember. I have led in Sunday School, girl scouts cadets, primary school events, music and drama festivals in high school and college, Jerusalem Voices, Odugulah Choral Sounds, praise and worship in different churches and so on.

What inspired you to pursue music as a career?

Music is my calling. The harsh compliment during a church’s choir auditions simply because I couldn’t mimic someone else’s vocals perfectly made me realize my calling. My voice is unique and powerful enough to praise God on my own through the collection of the inspired songs I have written.

You have been trending for presumably having toured heaven. How was the 'death and resurrection' experience?

It was one of the best, unimaginable and rare experiences ever. God’s ways are mysterious and it was crucial for my anointing and sealing for what He has called and chosen me for is bigger and greater than I can imagine.

I would like to know, do angels have wings and how is heaven?

(Laughs) Fortunately the angels whom I interacted with had no wings simply because angels are spirit beings hence they don’t need wings to fly. Heaven is the most incredibly beautiful expanse beyond human description and understanding. It’s a long story.

Talk about your latest song Mbwembwe and what it is all about and what it means to you

Mbwembwe is a Glorification song first sung by the angels after my healing and sealing as they ceremoniously brought my soul and spirit back to my body. It is a song made to acknowledge The presence, supremacy and awesomeness of God’s reign.

What are some of the greatest challenges you’ve gone through so far?

Transitioning from a private person to a public personality more so in the field where reception and growth are limited to the established brands is a great challenge.

Exhausting my entire savings on non-profitable projects under these pandemic times is really crazy. Dealing with dishonest and malicious people is also very demoralizing. It’s not easy at all.

How would you describe your style of music?

My life is like a movie with different episodes. I’m a storyteller through my experiences and each of my songs is a story or a poem told through music. My gospel music is diverse, mature, melodic and lyric-intensive.

Tazama being your first song carries a lot of weight. What inspired you to write the song?

It was a scary dark night under a raspberry tree in the farm guarding my homeless sleeping younger siblings when a huge snake crawled over them without alarming any of them. I could only stare at the heavens and close my eyes waiting for the worst to happen. Fortunately I was carried away by the tune of the song Tazama. Everyone woke up safe and sound.

Your dress code, are you a designer?

Yes, I am my own designer. I love being unique, stylish and fashionable and most of the times I design my outfits. I’m also into interior and exterior design.

Do you live completely off your music?

Not exactly, I am a flight attendant and a teacher by profession. I do private tutorship, mentorship, guidance and counselling during my free time. I am also the chief executive of Spring Ziba Foundation.

How do you handle frequent travels and being away from home for long periods of time?

I know it’s not easy but my passion, ambition and motivation make it easy being away and constantly learning new things. I am dynamic because I change, I adapt, I do whatever I need to do to succeed.

Is music business or purely ministry?

My music is my passion and medium for evangelism of Christianity and also a career on its own.

What is your opinion of our gospel music industry?

Gospel music has been sugarcoated and turned into pure mediocre entertainment forsaking the primary goal for the call, passion and delivery. People prefer the easy way to fame forgetting the process.

Given a chance what would you change?