Former MP Joyce Lay’s new life as gospel musician

By  Elvis Ondieki

  • Joyce Lay will this week release a music video to her latest song ‘Holy holy’.
  • In Parliament, she was most famous for championing a bill seeking to govern in-vitro fertilisation.

For the first time since she took a break from politics to become a gospel singer, former MP Joyce Lay, who goes by the stage name Jewel, will this week release a music video.

