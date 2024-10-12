Congolese singer Michel Boyibanda exits music stage forever

As fans of legendary Congolese musician Franco Luambo Makaidi are preparing to mark the 35th anniversary of his death, they have been struck by the sad news. It was the announcement of the death of Michel Boyibanda, who was a top long-serving vocalist with the great Kinshasa-based orchestra.

The mercurial 84-year-old singer, who also excelled as a dancer, died on Wednesday at the Brazzaville University Hospital. He has been among the few surviving former members of the famous TPOK Jazz Band.

According to reports from the city in the other Congo, across the river from Kinshasa, the DRC capital, Boyibanda had suffered three strokes since 2015, which culminated in his passing away this week.

In October 2022, fans of TPOK Jazz band were thrown into mourning, following the death of Kiamuangana Wazolabongo Mateta, better known as Verckys. He was a member of the Franco-led outfit before he went on to found Orchestre Veve, and other bands.

In OK Jazz, Franco incorporated musicians from Kinshasa and Brazzaville.

Speaking to the ‘SaturdayNation’ on Wednesday, Kinshasa-based guitarist and music producer Maika Munan eulogised Boyibanda as an all-round entertainer who will remembered and fondly missed by many lovers of Congolese Lingala music.

Paris-based Congolese singer Balou Canta (also from Congo Brazzaville) said Boyibanda had been an inspiration to many other musicians.

Several other leading members of the TPOK Jazz band such as Jean Serge Essous, Edo Nganga, Celistin Kouka, Prince Youlou Mabiala, and Celi Bitchou became famous after crossing over to Kinshasa from Brazzaville in search of greener pastures in music.

Prior to joining TP OK Jazz in 1964, Boyibanda had earlier performed with the Negro Band in Brazzaville. He also performed with other groups, including Les Trios Freres, Rumbaya and Cercul Jazz.

During a TV interview in Kinshasa , Boyinda recalled how every Monday , he would join the rest of the members of the TP OK Jazz band to entertain then President Mobutu Sese Seko at his official residence in Kinshasa.

Though much may not have been heard of Boyibanda in the recent past due to illness, his longtime fans will recall his flamboyance on the stage, especially his shuffling footwork and body movements. It was on the then popular music TV channel on Tele Zaire in the 1970s that many got to see Boyibanda in action. He sang alongside other top TPOK Jazz singers Wuta Mayi, Lola Checain, Sam Mangwana, Youlou Mabiala and Josky Kiambukuta. Boyibanda featured on some of the TPOK hit songs such as Zando Tipo Tipo, Bisalela, Salima, Nzete Esololaka na Moto te, Miso na Nzela, Ata na Yebi and Masuwa Enani.