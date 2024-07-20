Former top Congolese TPOK Jazz Band singer to be buried in Belgium

Veteran Congolese singer Diatho Lukoki, who died in Belgium recently, will be buried next Saturday (July 27) in the city of Antwerp, Belgium.

Lukoki, who died on July 13, 2024, was among the few surviving former members of the legendary TPOK Jazz Band that was led by the grandmaster Franco Luambo Makiadi.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation on Thursday, fellow Congolese musician Dizzy Mandjeku confirmed that Lukoki’s family had set the burial for next Saturday’s funeral ceremony. Among those expected to attend the funeral is singer Ntal Lokombe, with whom he worked in TPOK Jazz. Dizzy, who lives in Brussels, has also been unwell and is now recuperating from a mild stroke.

Similarly Dizzy who is also a former member of the TP OK Jazz band leads the Odemba Band which comprises several former members of the TPOK Jazz band.

Lukoki, a solo artiste, who lived in Antwerp, had been inactive lately due to ill health.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, another Congolese star, songstress Nana Akumu, eulogised Lukoki as a great team player. She said he was an inspiration to many other TPOK band members. Nana, who also lives in Belgium, recalled how Lukoki was instrumental in her joining the big ensemble. “Franco sent Lukoki to look for me to replace Jolie Detta who had left in late 1986,” she said.

Earlier, Nana and Lukoki had performed together in the Tiers Monde Cooperation group (an offshoot of TPOK Jazz). The short-lived group formed in late 1983, featured among others, guitarist Diedos Mukwanzi, saxophonist Empopo Loway, singers Sam Mangwana, Ndombe Opetum and Djo Mpoyi. Most of them then returned to TPOK Jazz.

Before settling in Kinshasa Nana Akumu was based in Kenya from the late 1970 to early 1980s. This is the period she performed with the Orch Pepelepe and Bana Ekanga bands.

Like long-serving singer Lola Checain, Lukoki did more of the background vocals on most of the songs. The soft-spoken Lukoki joined TPOK in the mid-1970s with Ntesa Dalienst, Djo Mpoyi, Aime Kiwakana and Madilu System. He also teamed up with Ndombe Opetum, Josky Kiambukuta and Wuta Mayi in the band.

It was during this time that the group was riding high, having recorded songs such as Bina na Ngai na Respect, Likambo na Moto, Sandoka and Bimansha.

Lukoki also recorded with Orch Veve International alongside other groups.

After the death of Franco Luambo in 1989, also in Belgium, Lukoki was among the musicians who joined the Bana OK band then led by Lutumba Simaro Massiya.