Remembering 'Ndaya' hit singer M'pongo Love

Fans and former counterparts of the legendary Congolese songbird M’pongo Love Ndaya hit singer will on Monday be marking the 34th anniversary of her death. Events are due to begin with the laying of wreaths at her graveside at the Gombe cemetery in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

According to her eldest daughter Sandra M’pongo, the memorial ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11am (Kinshasa time).

“I’m inviting her fans not only in DR Congo but beyond to join us in remembering my mother for her musical prowess which has not only inspired me, but others globally. ”, she said.

Despite no major show having been organised, Sandra has encouraged her fans to celebrate her music online.

“Your ‘Mpongo Love tribute videos that you send to me will also be shared on my various social media platforms,” she said.

Besides Ndaya, M’pongo Love was also known for songs like Bakake, Zonga Noki, Testament ya Basi and Niekesse.

During a private visit to Nairobi in August 2019, Sandra was elated at the popularity of the Ndaya song in Kenya. She was then hosted by Nairobi-based Congolese promoter Jean Claude Motindo.

Sandra M'pongo daughter of the late rhumba artist M'pongo Love. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media group

Kenyan rhumba fans of all ages have taken to social media in recent years, sharing the lyrics of the Ndaya song. Notably, some Kenyan groups and school choirs have done renditions of the song. Paris-based singer Faya Tess also did a rendition of the Ndaya song.

The song composed by former TPOK Jazz musician Freddy Mayaula Mayoni, gained a lot of popularity in DR Congo and beyond as from 1978. Also featuring on the song is the legendary saxophonist Empopo Deyesse Loway (also formerly with Franco Luambo’s TPOK Jazz band )

Notably, Mayoni who was also a footballer spent the latter part of his career living in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he kept more of a low profile. He is also best remembered for having composed the Cherie Bondowe hit song while with Franco’s TPOK Jazz. M’pongo was in the generation of Congolese singers like Abeti Masikini who have kept the Congolese scene lively with their soothing voices.

Abeti, who died four years after M’pongo, also had a daughter, Yolanda, who also followed in her mother’s footsteps in music.

As for Sandra Mpongo, a mother of three, there has been no turning back after having made her debut as a gospel musician in 2012. She released songs like Accomplissement Surna- turel and Eternel. Now also working on other tracks alongside other artistes.

Her ambition has been to keep her mother’s musical legacy alive.