Remembering the 'Ndaya’ hit singer M’pongo Love

This weekend fans of legendary Congolese songbird M’pongo Love of the “Ndaya” hit song fame globally will be marking the 31st anniversary since her death.

Events were due to begin with the laying of a wreath on Friday at her graveside at Gombe Cemetery in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Sandra M’pongo, the eldest daughter of M’pongo said she had arranged with a few family members to have a gathering at the graveside following government’s health protocols due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be no live concert but a brief gathering at her graveside after which another brief family gathering as we encourage her fans globally to celebrate her music through social media,| she said.

Sandra M'pongo daughter of the late rhumba artist M'pongo Love.

During a private visit to Nairobi in August 2019, Sandra, who is also a singer, was elated at the popularity of the “Ndaya” song in Kenya.

Social media

Kenyan rhumba fans had taken to social media, sharing the lyrics of the “Ndaya” song. Several Kenyan groups including the Utawala Police Band and Afro Ngoma are among those who have done video renditions of the song.

The song composed by former TPOK Jazz musician Freddy Mayaula Mayoni gained a lot of popularity in DR Congo and beyond from 1978. It features the splendid horns by the legendary Empopo Loway,

M’pongo was in the generation of Congolese singers like Abeti Masikini who kept the Congolese scene lively with their soothing voices.

Abeti, who died four years after M’pongo, also had a daughter, Yolanda, who is also following in her mother's footsteps.

As for Sandra, a mother of three who made her debut as a gospel musician in 2012, it has been no turning back. To her credit, she released songs like “Accomplissement Surna-turel” and “Eternel.”Sandra has also been working on remixes of some of her mother’s other songs like “Bakake”, “Fetiche Mbongo,” “Zonga Noki” and “Masikini”.

During her private visit to Kenya in August 2019, she was hosted by Nairobi-based Congolese promoter Jean Claude Motindo. It is Motindo who first brought the Congolese Makoma group to Nairobi in 2002.

Kanda King.

Meanwhile, popular dancer and singer Kanda King will today perform at the Club Barizi, Donholm in Nairobi. During the show dubbed “Saturday Nyt Live” he will be backed by his Rhthymz Band featuring Lady Tasha.

The show is set to start at 4pm until late. Patrons will have the chance to sample African cuisine and drinks.

Singer and dancer Kanda Junior performs in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, dancer and Kanda Junior performs on Fridays at the Muthiga Inn Country Club past Kinoo on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway. He is also planning to stage shows in Nairobi next month.

