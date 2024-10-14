Kericho Governor Erick Mutai survives impeachment trial

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai has survived his impeachment trial at Senate after 34 senators voted against his ouster while 10 voted to uphold his removal from office.

This is after Senate found that the minimum threshold of 32 MCAs was not met at the County Assembly when they voted to impeach.

On October 2, 2024, a total of 31 out of the 47 MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment, while 16 opposed to Dr Mutai’s removal boycotted the session.

His impeachment hearing kicked off at the Senate on Monday.

He faced charges of gross violation of the Constitution, 2010 and other laws, abuse of office, flouting the Leadership and Integrity Act, violation of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, misappropriation of public funds, illegal drawing of county revenue, and engaging in indecent sexual acts.

The county boss pleaded not guilty to all charges advanced by the county assembly.