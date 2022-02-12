Touchdown Sports Bar to host Valentines weekend shows

This weekend, Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant is celebrating love with special gifts and reduced prices for its clients in all branches. The outlet, like many other spots countrywide, has lined up activities to celebrate the Valentines’ weekend.

The main party will, however, be today at the Namanga Road Touchdown 42 branch in Kitengela, where DJ Locco and the Inner Circle team will be hosting like-minded investors for the 2022 year planner meeting .

The Maseno University ’98 Class led by its Senior Administrator Yonah Ouma Nyaguda will take part in the event.

Additionally, the main restaurant at Greenfields Shopping Centre in Donholm will mark the event by honouring guests with a glass of red wine for every female client as they mark Lady Caroline Sein Kool’s birthday.

At Touchdown Lounge, Syokimau on Katani Road, guests will be treated to free “mbuzi” bites as they enjoy their weekend. Covid-19 protocols will be observed at all the outlets.

In Nanyuki, reggae fans can team up tomorrow at the Sportsmans Arms Hotel where there is a special reggae show dubbed ‘Reggae in the Sun.’ Those to perform include the Roots Connection Band, Muzikal Sheriff, DJs Patiz, Shiqx, Mesh, Tush Untamed and Gakuz.

Others expected will be MCs Philipo and Kartellah. Entrance is Sh1,000 .

In Nairobi the Tamarind Hotel will tonight host the “Laugh and Laughter show”. Those to perform include Teacher Wanjiku, Atemi, DJ Absolute and others. The show will be hosted by Barbara Mmbaka. The dress code for the show will be red and gold colours. Entrance is Sh4,000 (single) and Sh7,000 (couples).

Elsewhere, the Safari Park Hotel and Casino in Nairobi has from today lined up Valentine’s Day activities. The ultimate party will be on Monday night when the hotel will host the Valentine dinner.