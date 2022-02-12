Touchdown Sports Bar to host Valentines weekend shows

DJ Locco

DJ  Locco.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

 This weekend, Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant is celebrating love with special gifts and reduced prices for its clients in all branches. The outlet, like many other spots countrywide, has lined up activities to celebrate the Valentines’ weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.