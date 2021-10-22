Station Fiesta to launch latest album

Buoyed by the recent lifting of the night curfew, members of the Fiesta Japan Band will next Saturday host a special show to launch their latest album.

The group, led by Evala Mbuta Msawureji, had previously postponed the album launch of Escalier due to Covid-19 restrictions alongside the night curfew.

The album launch is set for Maxy's Lounge along Enterprise Road, opposite Equity Bank, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area and will start at 4pm and last until late night.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Friday, Evala said they will also use the event as a way of interacting longer with their fans.

‘‘Like most other artistes, we laud the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta in lifting the night curfew which will enable us have more time to entertain our fans,’’ he said

The Maxy’s Lounge management will be offering a special African buffet featuring kuku kienyeji (wet and fry) alongside others.