Veteran Benga musician Kamande Wakioi back with new beat

Maggie Kool

Maggie Kool.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Veteran Benga musician Kamande Wakioi is back with a new beat dedicated to his coast fans. The new song titled ‘Wachira wa Njuca” depicts the tribulations of trying to settle down with various forms of businesses in Mombasa.

