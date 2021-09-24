Veteran Benga musician Kamande Wakioi back with new beat

Veteran Benga musician Kamande Wakioi is back with a new beat dedicated to his coast fans. The new song titled ‘Wachira wa Njuca” depicts the tribulations of trying to settle down with various forms of businesses in Mombasa.

Speaking to Nation.Africa earlier this week Kamande said he was using the song as a form of inspiration to various others to continue trying all forms of business as a way of uplifting their livelihoods.

“I used the time when most artistes were off stage due to the Covid-19 health protocols to compose various tracks.”

In November 2019, he was involved in a road accident when his car collided with a bus at Githurai in the outskirts of Nairobi. He was briefly hospitalised and discharged, having suffered minor injuries.

For Wakioi it was a close shave coming almost three months after his counterpart John Demathew had died following injuries in a road accident near Thika town.

“It was a traumatic experience after the Githurai road accident, especially when I recalled how my counterpart Demathew had perished a few months earlier in the road accident, ‘he said.

Wakio’s new track is a follow up to his earlier popular songs like “Karanga Chapo”, “Teacher Teacher”, “Mathenge Bandia”and “Bye Bye Kapusi”.

Wakioi, arguably one of the top Kikuyu Benga musicians (guitarist and singer) recalled having made his debut performing alongside Simon Kihara “Musaimo”, Sam Muraya, John Demathew amongst others.

Wakioi has performed at various clubs both inside and outside Nairobi. Similarly he has backed many of his counterparts during recordings.

Like some of his fellow Kikuyu musicians from Central Kenyan Wakioi has also had a go at elective political positions having vied as an MP in 2007 in his native Maragua constituency.

Veteran Daniel DK Kamau, Peter Kigia, Newton Karish and Sarah Kimunya are among those who have held positions as councillors or MCAs.

Wakioi, who is currently still working on other new songs is also looking forward to vie again next year during the general elections as an MCA is his rural Maragua constituency in Murangá County.

The singer and guitarist is encouraging other up and coming artistes to compose more patriotic songs and those with cultural and social messages.

