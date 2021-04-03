My learning at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University

Nawal Saadawi.

Egyptian author and activist Nawal Saadawi. 

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

My heart, like the hearts of many proud Africans, has been in Nyanza this week, mainly because of the flight into Ancestry of the Ndlovukazi (Great She-Elephant), Hajjat Mama Sarah Anyango Obama Nyakogelo. About her, I can only refer you to the tribute of her unique grandson, Barack Hussein Onyango Obama.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.