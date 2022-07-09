DJ Khaled features Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don in his album promo

Popular music producer Morris Kobia also known as Motif Di Don is among different international acts who are featured in a video to promote American Dj and record producer DJ Khaled upcoming 13 album dubbed ‘God Did’.

In the video posted by DJ Khaled, Motif Di Don is seen saying “ila Mungu alituaminia” to finish off DJ Khaled’s statement “They didn’t believe in us.”

"I am so humbled and happy for the opportunity to appear in the Album promo video compilation by DJ Khaled, where other major world musical acts have been featured. It is a win to Kenyan music industry, not just me. DJ Khaled is a top world musical act himself and this whole thing justifies that Kenyan music has a place on the world map,” Motif Di Don said.

Motif Di Don rose to fame after producing Embesha by Khaligraph Jones in 2008. He has also managed to work with big established continental and international artist from across Africa like Sarkodie, KO, Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Bruce Melody, Davis D, Fik Fameika, Alfakat, Reekado Banks, Rayvanny Mr Eazi and Tanasha Donna among others.

Other artists he has worked with include, Alfakat, Otile Brown, Bien Aime of Sauti Sol and Ochungulo family.

“I started my career about the same time rapper Khaligraph Jones did, we did some songs together and that is why so many people associate me with him. Some of them think that I am the official music producer for his record label, but that is not the case. Right now, I am focused on my own album which will be released soon,” he said.

Working as a music producer has not been easy he says, especially since they (producers) are rarely given any attention or media recognition.

“I have never been satisfied by just the Kenyans market. That is why if you listen keenly to the music I produce the sound is usually international. I know the potential this country has in terms of talent. The only thing failing us are the current set systems,” he said.