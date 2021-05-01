A salute to philosopher and wordsmith Philip Ochieng

Sunday Nation columnist Philip Ochieng.

Sunday Nation columnist Philip Ochieng.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Mwazemba

In mid-August 1776, crowds formed outside the home of David Hume, the respected Scottish philosopher. Since Hume was an ardent atheist, the crowds were anxious to know how he was facing up to his imminent demise as one who didn’t believe in the afterlife. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's moving tribute to her mother

  2. PRIME I earn Sh45,000, save Sh500, and want to own a plot. Where do I start?

  3. I am in love with my ex-husband's married friend

  4. How to get your baby to poop healthily and regularly

  5. Who said that being single is a plague?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.