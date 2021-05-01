Recalling my last interview with veteran journalist Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng during the launch of his biography written by Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi at The Stanley on August 21, 2015. The veteran journalist died on Tuesday evening.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Julius Sigei

One cold morning in July, 2013, my colleague, Mayaka Gekara, and I left our Nation Centre offices and headed southwestwards to Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

