Understanding Philip Ochieng’s addiction to literature 

Philip Ochieng

Veteran journalist and wordsmith Philip Ochieng.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Edward Mwasi

CEO

Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board

What you need to know:

  • As a member of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board (KYEB), Ochieng could not let stories go to the press without his eye on content.
  • The KYEB still has copies of Ochieng’s revision marks on artworks for posterity. 

Venerated writer Philip Ochieng was an addict who was not consigned to a rehab. He was addicted to fine drink, clean copy, medieval history and literature.

