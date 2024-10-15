Think twice before marrying a woman under 25

Hi Zulu

My wife has stopped trying to impress me barely two years into the marriage. In fact, since giving birth, she doesn’t care about my opinion of how she looks. She has become tough. You know, this woman used to yearn for my attention and when I upset her she would even cry. Those tears dried up, and although she doesn’t disrespect me, she doesn’t yearn for me. We got married young. Did I toughen her up?



Hi,

Two years is too soon to experience a drastic drop in romantic interest. I will give you four possible causes and their solutions.

The first is about her age and the developmental phase she's in.

Sometimes, the season of life we are in affects how we receive and respond to affection. The age of 25 is significant for women because they attain psychological maturity and a different personality emerges that's usually very different from the pre25 persona.

It's risky to date a woman under 25 because her prefrontal brain hasn't matured yet, and as such, she's in her formative stages. She's usually easy to convince and even confuse. If she has present parents, they'll often encourage her to wait until she's matured for such heavy decisions as a choice of partner, but peer pressure often overwhelms them.

Marrying such a woman is a gamble because you'll have to wait and see what she'll change into once her true version shows up.

She could simply decide that you're not her type and manifest this sudden change of behaviour.

Or she could realise that you took advantage of her naivety and she didn't have the mental presence to consider the decision in all dimensions. This will usually be followed by ambivalence as she weighs her next move.

Lastly, she might desire to stay but require more freedom to develop herself personally, which will be your best hope.

Someone lied to men that they should get a young lady and groom her into what he wants. Humans are not animals, and you can not groom them into anything other than what they want themselves. You may control the game when she's mentally infantile and unaware, but it won't last. When she finally awakens, she will change into something you can't control.



A wise man will date a woman who has matured enough to know what she wants and one who has made up her mind to settle down in marriage. With women 25 and above, what you see is what you get.

Do not believe the insulting notion that women above 25 have too high a body count, and so the younger ones are better. Not every woman is sleeping around. Just like it was in Israel in Elijah's day, thousands have not bowed to the decadence of Baal.

The problem is that today, many people want from others what they don't have themselves. If you want a self-preserved person, you must have self-preserved yourself.