Sidika: In 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi', you'll see a different Vera from the one you know

Since starting her career in showbiz as a video vixen in the music video of music group P-Unit more than five years ago, socialite Vera Sidika has managed to keep her fans entertained thanks to her controversial life.

And it seems that it is from this that she is now among the cast of the The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) reality show which is set to premier on February 23.

She shares her experience of filming the reality show while heavily pregnant and why she could be friends with some of her cast members.

Why did you want to be in The Real Housewives of Nairobi?

People think they know me, and that my life is an open book, but honestly, it’s not. I feel like The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a great platform for people to know who Vera is. People will get to know me in a very deep way, and understand my personality and character.

Has the show met your expectations of what you thought it would be?

Honestly, it’s a rollercoaster so it’s exciting, sometimes it’s sad, sometimes it’s horror, and sometimes it’s fun. You make new friends, you fight, you make up. It’s all sorts of emotions and I think that’s the beauty of reality, that life is not perfect.

I think I’ve had a great time meeting the ladies. Some of them are my best friends; I didn’t actually think I’d make friends with some of them but we ended up clicking, and it’s been a really good journey honestly. I love it.

In your own words, what does it mean to be a real housewife of Nairobi?

In today’s world, and in my world, a housewife is not like a stay-at-home mum anymore. A housewife is a boss; she runs the city, literally. And so, The Real Housewives of Nairobi is simply a group of elite women who are business owners, who do big things and take over the city. We’re just the ‘it’ girls!

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’: Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, Susan Kaittany, Lisa Christoffersen and Vera Sidika. Photo credit: Courtesy

I think it’s a great thing for the audience to get to experience our lives outside of being mums and wives; in terms of building friendships and connecting with each other. It’s very important to showcase that, and I think that’s what The Real Housewives is about – it brings women who are of a certain standard together.

What can fans expect from you in The Real Housewives of Nairobi?

I think my fans expect to see so much drama; that’s what people think when they hear the name Vera Sidika. They just think, “Oh my God, the drama is just too much.” But the funniest thing is that I’m a very sweet person, an amazing mum, a great wife, and I think that’s the side that most Kenyans don’t get to see.

This is going to be a different book because what they expect won’t be as much as what they’ll get to see. I’ve been misunderstood a couple of times and I think this is a very great space for people to get to know Vera and be the judge.

How does Brown Mauzo feel about you being on the show and letting in cameras into your home?

My husband has been very supportive; he’s my biggest cheerleader. Anything I would love to do or anything I get involved in; he supports me a hundred percent. We’ve allowed our daughter to also be on the show, and he also supports that.

It’s just so beautiful because it’s not easy to get a man who’s willing to really cheer you on and say, “Big up, you’re doing good. Keep going!” I feel like I’m very blessed that I have a very open-minded man who understands that it’s all about growth.

How has it been for you going through this journey of filming The Real Housewives while heavily pregnant?

I’m almost due so it’s not been easy. People think it’s easy, like you’re just living your life with cameras around you, but it’s not. It takes a lot of dedication and commitment.