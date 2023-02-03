Revealed: Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany to star in ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’

After many years of hype, finally, Nairobi is the latest city to get its own version of the American blockbuster reality television series The Real Housewives.

After a failed attempt in 2019 to produce the glamorous show by the Director in Heels Production owned by Claire Ash Meadow, Showmax will now deliver the show.

In a statement, Showmax unveiled The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHONairobi) cast members, with the show set to premier on February 23.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi will follow five influential and successful women in Kenya’s capital as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers.

Meet the cast:

Susan Kaittany

A serial entrepreneur and owner of Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa, and also owner of Polished—a luxury fragrance and skincare shop.

The mother of two left her law profession to pursue modelling and travelling, before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.





Vera Sidika

Socialiteand entrepreneur married to singer Brown Mauzo.

She is one of Kenya’s most talked about celebrities and alongside her entrepreneurial ventures in the Spa and Herbal Tea industries, Vera has recently tried her hand in the music industry. She has a daughter, and is currently expecting her second child.





Sonal Maherali

A luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur.

She established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010 and the mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line. Sonal is also an advocate for mental health awareness.





Minne Kariuki

An actress and entrepreneur.

She is married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman, Charles Muigai, with whom they have two daughters.

The youngest of the five housewives, Minne is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is. Currently, she is also starring in the Showmax Original drama series Single Kiasi.





Lisa Christoffersen

An interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator.

She is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya. She also founded Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri that features an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

Selection of the cast

Speaking about why these women were selected and why they’re the embodiment of The Real Housewives of Nairobi, Denise Mwende, Showmax’s Content Specialist in East Africa, said, “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves.”

“They are hardworking, affluent, influential and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They're also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television) and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBC Universal Formats.

NBC Universal Formats is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.