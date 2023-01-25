Kenyan singer Muthaka wins best female artiste in East Africa at Afrima

Kenyan Singer Muthaka has been crowned the best female artiste in East Africa in the just concluded All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) held in Dakar, Senegal.

She beat Tanzania’s Zuchu, Kenyans Nikita Kering and Tanasha Donna, as well as Hewan Gebrewold and Betty G from Ethiopia, among others.

Muthaka was the only Kenyan to walk away with an Afrima award this year.

“I'd be lying if I said I even remember what I was saying but this moment isn't something I can properly articulate. I wanna (sic) give back all my gratitude to everyone who has supported me in getting to this moment. Only God knows how often I second guess myself and this has happened only because of His mercy,” Muthaka said.

“I would like to share this with all the Kenyan artistes, and especially all female artistes who write their own music. It's incredibly important to express what is in your mind and share what is in your heart even if it’s different from what everyone else is doing. What you have to give matters and no one can say it better than you can for yourself. Thank you SO SO SO much to anyone who took the time to vote for me,” she said.

Kassmasse from Ethiopia took home the best male artiste in East Africa, beating Diamond Platnumz, Mario, Rayvanny and Mbosso from Tanzania, and Bien and Nyashinski from Kenya.

Nigerian artistes shone at the event, taking home various awards. Nigerian singer Burna Boy received two awards—album of the year and artiste of the year.

Burna Boy’s counterpart Davido clinched three awards as he emerged winner of the Best African Collaboration, Best Duo or Group in African Electro and Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music categories.

Egyptian rapper Marwan Moussa followed closely, clinching two awards for Best African Rapper/Lyricist, as well as “Best Duo or Group in African Hip Hop categories.