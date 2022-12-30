Afrima and YouTube partner to start creative academy for African artistes

Afrima Awards

Congolese music legend Koffi Olomide (second left) sings after receiving the AFRIMA legend award during the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos on November 21, 2021. The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and YouTube have partnered to start an incubator programme for African creatives.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

African artistes are set to benefit from a partnership between All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and YouTube as the two seek to start an incubator programme.

The programme—AFRIMA Creative Academy—aims to empower one million Africans in the music and creative industry in the next five years, including those in the diaspora.

Read: Femi One wins Best Female Rapper of the Year at Afrima Awards

Related

In addition to this, YouTube will also be conducting workshop sessions for African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events during the four-day Afrima Festival) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform.

The partnership will also see music fans stream the award ceremony live on YouTube.

The eighth edition of the Afrima awards is set to take place in Dakar, Senegal from January 12 to 15, 2023.

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. It is easier for people to now follow up with the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices,” said Angela Martins, the head of the Culture Division at the African Union Commission (AUC).

Also read: Library offers refuge, recovery in war-scarred Ukraine town of Irpin

“It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.”

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer Mike Dada thanked the streaming service for their support towards the African creative economy.

“We have all seen the rise in circulation of short form audio-visual content on these services and how they have helped to promote African music and creators on a global scale,” Mr Dada said.

Also read: My love for music, Indian percussion thrust me into the word of deejaying

“We believe that sharing knowledge will be a veritable means to expand the revenue funnel for our creators at home and also boost foreign direct investment. In the spirit of uplifting the African creative ecosystem, we are excited to work with a driven and innovative team like YouTube.”

YouTube’s Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo said, “YouTube has been consistent in its support for Africa creatives over the years and has played an essential role in the discovery and development of African music and culture, and exporting it to audiences and listeners worldwide, enabling collaborations both locally and globally.”

Also read: 'Girlfriend' hit-maker Ruger promises Kenyan fans a thrilling show

“We are excited for our partnership with AFRIMA and the African Union to deepen our relationship with the music stakeholders on the continent, provide educational support for African creatives, and to help music fans be a part of some of the most iconic music moments as they unfold live on YouTube, wherever they are around the globe.”

***
Do you have feedback on this article? Please e-mail: [email protected]

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.