Afrima and YouTube partner to start creative academy for African artistes

African artistes are set to benefit from a partnership between All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and YouTube as the two seek to start an incubator programme.

The programme—AFRIMA Creative Academy—aims to empower one million Africans in the music and creative industry in the next five years, including those in the diaspora.

In addition to this, YouTube will also be conducting workshop sessions for African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events during the four-day Afrima Festival) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform.

The partnership will also see music fans stream the award ceremony live on YouTube.

The eighth edition of the Afrima awards is set to take place in Dakar, Senegal from January 12 to 15, 2023.

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. It is easier for people to now follow up with the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices,” said Angela Martins, the head of the Culture Division at the African Union Commission (AUC).

“It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.”

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer Mike Dada thanked the streaming service for their support towards the African creative economy.

“We have all seen the rise in circulation of short form audio-visual content on these services and how they have helped to promote African music and creators on a global scale,” Mr Dada said.

“We believe that sharing knowledge will be a veritable means to expand the revenue funnel for our creators at home and also boost foreign direct investment. In the spirit of uplifting the African creative ecosystem, we are excited to work with a driven and innovative team like YouTube.”

YouTube’s Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo said, “YouTube has been consistent in its support for Africa creatives over the years and has played an essential role in the discovery and development of African music and culture, and exporting it to audiences and listeners worldwide, enabling collaborations both locally and globally.”

“We are excited for our partnership with AFRIMA and the African Union to deepen our relationship with the music stakeholders on the continent, provide educational support for African creatives, and to help music fans be a part of some of the most iconic music moments as they unfold live on YouTube, wherever they are around the globe.”