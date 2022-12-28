'Girlfriend' hit-maker Ruger promises Kenyan fans a thrilling show

Mombasa residents and Kenyans touring the coastal city will be treated to a night of non-stop entertainment by some of the top names in the music industry.

Nigerian sensation Ruger will be joining forces with Kenyan artists Stevo Simple Boy, Krispah Ndovu ni Kuu, Moya David, and Kamene Goro for an epic show at Wild Waters Park tonight.

Michael Adebayo, 23, who is in Kenya for the second time, has urged all his fans to turn up and have the best night of their lives.

"I am very happy to be in Kenya for the second time. It's the first time I am going to a country twice. Together with the Kenyan artistes, we wish to give you a good time," said Ruger

The artiste credited for the hit songs, Bounce, Dior and Girlfriend whose dance routine has been breaking Tik Tok, has promised Kenyans a breath-taking performance as they continue to enjoy the December holidays.

For the young artiste, it is a pleasure to be in Kenya. For him, it is a good time to socialise and meet other artistes considering that he is planning a collaboration with the Kenyan band Sauti Sol.

"I do not love listening to music. I prefer watching movies. However, Sauti Sol is doing well in my home (Nigerian) market and I am contemplating working with them, I’m happy to be here," said Ruger in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The musician who came to the limelight in 2021 is famous for his pirate eye patch, thanks to Kenyans’ support since joining the African music scene.

Kenyan artistes attending the show have urged Mombasa residents to turn up in large numbers.

"I am asking Kenyans to show up. I will be in the house to represent and propel our sounds to higher ground," said Krispah.

Stevo Simple Boy has also promised some good performances when he gets on stage.

Meanwhile, Goro has asked Kenyan artistes to use the chance to push for African unity and growth.

"As I attend the show tonight, I am ready to have fun. For us Kenyans it's an opportunity to find out sound in the African soundscape," said Goro, a radio presenter.

The show has been organised by Sophy Maresch and Kiza Lounge to celebrate African music.