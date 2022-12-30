My love for music, Indian percussion thrust me into the word of deejaying

SURAJ is a DJ, music producer and sound engineer who creates contemporary electronic music infused with traditional African cultural, and musical elements. He has featured on platforms and campaigns such as Boiler Room’s True Music Africa, and is also a co-founder of Gondwana KE.

1.How did you become a DJ? Is this something you went to school for? Is there any reason you decided to launch in Nairobi, as opposed to your hometown of Kisumu?

My journey definitely started with my love for music, and learning how to play the classical Indian percussion – Tablas. I progressed to playing the drums, and eventually got into music production and mixing. There is no specific reason I launched my career in Nairobi. My family and I moved to Nairobi much earlier, and I discovered DJing while I lived in Nairobi.

2. Is there a specific name for electronic dance music (EDM) that is fused with African beats? Do you think there is a reason for the distinct down surge of EDM event in the last five years ? Is that a money thing, or an interest thing?

There are several names and genres of electronic music and its variations, like Afro House and Amapiano. I am not a fan of boxing music, because it is very easy to get lost in names and numbers. Music is a feeling and sometimes very hard to describe. The down surge of EDM is a controversial topic. I think listeners naturally evolve, and many times, so does their music tastes. In the past decade there has been so much fusion between sub-genres and sounds, thinning the line between musical types. New sounds and formats have also played a huge role. However, the music and its artists are still thriving, more than ever. Money also does play a role, but now it is much easier to reach listeners and consumers, which you can use to your advantage.

3. You just performed at Blankets and Wine. Were you looking forward to it? Do DJs send out riders about what they require, and do you think riders are actually considered in Kenya?

Yes of course. I have been a huge fan of Blankets and Wine, and our association started a long time ago. I played some of my most important warm up sets at Blankets, and I was very grateful to be invited again as a main act. Yes, DJs do send out riders, both on technical and hospitality aspects. Riders are there for a reason, and it helps the performance a great deal. I believe we truly are at a level where artists’ requests are taken seriously, especially in the electronic music scene.

4. Your collaborated with Kato Change at Blankets and Wine. Kato is a well-known figure in the industry. How do you choose your collaborators?

First, I am a huge fan of Kato Change, so to collaborate with him has been a blessing. I generally look for a strong identity and a personal relationship. Music can be very personal, and some of the best collaborations are definitely with people you are personally connected to and comfortable with. My musical identity is the fusion of contemporary electronic music and traditional instrumentation. My collaboration with Kato Change, Winyo, and other musical projects are perfect examples.