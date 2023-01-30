Off the market? Akothee gushes over planned traditional wedding

Kenya’s self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, will soon be off the dating scene, she says.

According to the Kula Ngoma hitmaker, her new catch ‘Omosh’ is planning to pay her bride price in April.

Her boyfriend’s family visited Akothee’s parents for bride price negotiations and the traditional wedding, which in Luo is referred to as nyombo, is set to happen in April.

The bride price negotiations reportedly took place on Tuesday evening at Akothee’s Migori home.

The singer later shared videos of the event, including preparations of the meal for the guests.

“In-laws have left with their son. They have heard marriage demands from my dad. They will soon come back after thorough preparation. They are coming back to pay Akothee’s bride price,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

“Things shall not be easy in April. Akothee, Omondi Dennis’ wife. I will miss you honey,” she added.

She, however, advised ‘Omosh’ not to mind her dad’s demands.

“Don’t mind my dad, you can also take me for free. Just bring more than his expectations.”

The two lovebirds met while Akothee was on vacation in Switzerland in July 2022 and got engaged three months later.

Akothee has been praising her new man, showering him with all sorts of pet names.

The couple has also been sharing photos of all their memorable moments together.