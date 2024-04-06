Nonini, Raburu, Them Mushroom

Nonini, Willis Raburu, Them Mushrooms: How artistes are cashing in on copyright fights

From top left clockwise: Rapper Rapper Hubert ‘Nonini’ Nakitare, media personality Willis Raburu and legendary band Them Mushroom.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Cultural, Arts and Lifestyle Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The public has realised the importance of protecting their copyright—and making money from any infringement, according to experts.
  • Several high-profile Copyright Infringement cases in the creative space have been settled.
  • A cumulative total of more than Sh31.5 million has been awarded by the courts.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside Kenya’s multi-billion arms purchasing spree

    Armoured personnel carriers that were commissioned for the Kenya Police Service.

  2. PREMIUM How Kenya's Sh25bn industrial parks mega jobs plan dream stalled

    Meru Aggregation and Industrial Park

  3. PREMIUM Family despairs over missing policeman swept away by floods

  4. PREMIUM Oguda: Mr President, do not interrupt God’s punishment for the arrogant leaders

    William Ruto