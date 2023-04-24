Popular Nigerian DJ Neptune to headline Afro DJ Fest in Kenya

Nigerian top Disc Jockey and record producer, DJ Neptune, will headline the Afro DJ Fest slated for this Sunday in Nairobi.

The extravaganza, a first of its kind in the country will pool together some of the finest DJs from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, with, so far, eight DJs set to entertain the crowd.

“It might look like that, but it’s not a competition of DJs. We are coming together to celebrate African music with the Kenyan fans. We are all experienced DJs; professional DJs with an audience. I see it as a blend of entertainment geniuses and I look forward to seeing what every one of us will bring to the table. It’s going to be epic,” DJ Neptune told Nation.Africa via a phone call from Lagos.

From Kenya, the revellers will be treated to performances from local stars DJ Joe Mfalme, Pierra Makena, and DJ G Money.

DJ Pierra, known for her Park & Chill events, says she will be doing her set differently.

“So many DJs will be playing, which is a beautiful thing for the African music culture and its fans. For me, my set will be different because I have a particular style that blends different genres and I am always experimenting with new techniques to keep my performances fresh,” she promises.

Kenyan DJs Pierra Makena and Joe Mfalme. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The organiser, Bruce and Sharp Promotions, says the concert is a celebration of African DJs.

“African DJs are rarely appreciated yet they form part of the entertainment ecosystem. Think of someone like American DJ Khaled who is highly respected and rated. So we felt like ‘why not organise an event and bring together some of the top DJs to exchange their energy juices with fans’? This is what we expect to see on Sunday at the Sarit Centre,” said Nojeem Ibikunle, the director of Bruce and Sharp Promotions.

Other DJs on the line-up include DJ Buckz (South Africa), DJ Consequence (Nigeria), DJ Dimple (Nigeria) and DJ Seme (Nigeria).

There will also be live performances by Afro beats star Spyro, the Who is Your Guy? hitmaker, and Camidoh known for his Sugarcane banger.

Two other Afro DJ Fests will be held the same day in Uganda and Tanzania.