Akothee: I chose 'Omosh' over a billionaire

It appears songbird Esther Akoth, better known by her stage name Akothee, cannot have enough of her new husband Dennis Schweizer alias Omosh.

She posted a message praising him as a good husband and lover, and defended her choice of spouse, saying she did not marry for wealth and had in fact rejected other rich people, including a billionaire, in favour of ‘Omosh’.

“I can’t marry for wealth; I have my own. If wealth was a question, I rejected three proposals from not only rich [men] but a billionaire,” Akothee said.

She further hit out at those who have been questioning her move to settle down, saying, “My husband is giving men sleepless nights. I can’t marry a ‘nobody’, if so I would have done this long time ago, I am hot and sexy therefore I attract the likes of Omosh.”

The singer added, “If my death or my downfall will come from Omosh, si ni sawa tuu (it is okay). Kwani si watoto wamesoma, mpaka wale sikuwazaaa, shida Iko wapi (After all, I have taken my children to school, including other children I didn’t give birth to. Where is the problem)?” posed the singer.

Akothee and ‘Omosh’ walked down the aisle at a colourful wedding on April 10, 2023, at the Windsor Hotel, in Nairobi.

The wedding event was graced by the ‘who is who’ in the world of politics and entertainment, including Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida.

Another wedding between Akothee and ‘Omosh’ will be held in Switzerland in July.