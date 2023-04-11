Akothee: From single mums’ president to Mrs Schweizer, in style

The day was set, the invites sent and the weather was perfect.

Easter Monday provided the perfect setting for what could very well be the wedding of the year in Kenya. This was the day Kenyan entertainer Akothee (real name Esther Akoth) became Mrs Schweizer after tying the knot with her Swiss fiancé Dennis Schweizer who has been nicknamed Omosh.

From the dolling up of the bride to the venue of the wedding at the lush Windsor Golf Hotel and the guest list, the event was simply exquisite. Madam Boss was getting married.

Videos of the wedding took over social media timelines as the tech-savvy guests kept the rest of her fans in the loop. And it was more than what anyone anticipated.

The guest list included Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour (also known as Jalang’o), and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu. Others were the wife of Kisumu Governor Dorothy Nyong’o, Migori First Lady Dr Agnes Ayacko, former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Suleiman Shahbal and lawyer PLO Lumumba.

Akothee made a grand entry to the venue chauffeured by Jalang’o in a blue convertible, while Omosh rode a horse to the venue.

The singer lived up to her happy-go-lucky reputation, dancing to every song played at the wedding.

Her family was also present including her mother and father, her three daughters and her other siblings.

The only people from her immediate family who were absent at the wedding were her two sons Oyoo and Ojwang who live with their father in France and her sister Cebbie Koks Nyasego.

This is Akothee’s second marriage after separating from her first husband, the father of her three daughters—Vesha Okello, Celly Rue and Prudence Otieno.

In case you are wondering why we are making a big deal for this particular artiste, well, hundreds of doubting Thomases did not believe that the wedding would take place, especially with how things were rushed.

Akothee has also previously pranked her fans with a wedding that turned out to be a music video shoot; and it was no surprise when people began suspecting the same just before her Monday wedding.

But with this wedding, the singer and her now husband appear to have taken the term speed dating to a new level—at least in the Kenyan dating scene as we know it. The two lovebirds met while Akothee was on vacation in Switzerland in July 2022 and got engaged three months later. She was accused of allegedly stealing Omosh from another woman.

And even without the extravagant wedding, the mother of five has been a mystery to her fans—especially when it comes to the source of her vast wealth.

Since launching her singing career 10 years ago, there is nothing about Akothee that has been ordinary. Even Mrs Odinga said as much at the wedding.

“Before I met Akothee in person I was wondering what is wrong with this girl…because many people said many things about Akothee—some were good and some were bad, but that is expected. But one thing Akothee has is that she will tell you as it is,” Mama Ida said.

Akothee’s most popular songs that currently have more than 10 million views are Sweet Love featuring Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Give It to Me featuring Nigerian singer Flavour.

Her star kept on rising as she took part in international concerts, and she was crowned the best female artiste in East Africa at the 6th annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) in 2019.

So far, she has amassed 405,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Previously, Akothee shared a video where she revealed that she had only received Sh30,000 from YouTube as payment.

And despite the paltry earnings from her music, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers owns two mansions—one in Kilifi and another in Migori.

In past interviews, she said her life was not all rosy at the beginning, revealing she used to drive a taxi and lived in a single room with her daughters before meeting with the father of one of her sons.

Akothee revealed in past interviews that she credits some of her fortunes to her French baby daddy.

Other than the music, she has a tour company called Akothee Safaris and also runs a foundation.