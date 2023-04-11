‘Mambo imechemka’: KRG the Don wins patent rights to popular phrase

Things have “come to a boil” on the trademark front as Kenyan dancehall artist KRG the Don has been allowed to own the trademark to the expression “mambo imechemuka”.

This will now likely start a war between KRG and another group of artists who released a song titled “Mambo Imechemuka” –the exact phrase he has been allowed to own rights to– on February 9.

They seemed to have pulled a match on KRG because, on March 7, he also released a song titled “Mambo Imechemka”.

The nod that KRG has got from the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) is likely to increase temperatures on who should be in the market with that title.

KRG, whose real name is Stephen Karuga Kimani, made the application for the trademark on February 10.

In its latest edition of its monthly journal, Kipi says KRG’s application has been accepted — but on condition that he won’t be entitled to own the word “mambo” on its own unless it is combined with “imechemuka”.

“The English translation for the Swahili words ‘mambo imechemuka’ is ‘things are boiling’,” KRG wrote in his application.

Valid for 10 years

Unless someone files a weighty opposition within 60 days from the date the journal was published (March 31), the artist will be given his trademark certificate, which will be valid for 10 years.

To file an opposition, one has to pay Sh5,000 and it has to satisfy the Kipi managing director that the objection is warranted. The fee is $250 (Sh33,425) if it is filed by a foreigner.

KRG applied to own the trademark in just one of the 45 available classes, and that is the class that relates to entertainment.

That means that no one can use that expression in entertainment circles without express permission from the 32-year-old entertainer.

The other group that did a “Mambo Imechemka” song was led by Vinc on the Beat who featured Fathermoh and Shekina Karen.

The song had garnered 39,000 views on YouTube by noon on April 11.

KRG’s “Mambo Imechemka” featured Daddy Andre and Dufla Diligon. The song had 532,000 views by noon on April 11.

It remains to be seen if "imechemuka" is different from "imechemka".