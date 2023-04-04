Akothee: What I'd like my fans to gift me for my wedding

Kenyan singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, alias Akothee, is all set for her luxury wedding scheduled for later this week.

And the best present she would want from her fans, especially those who will not attend her wedding, is for them to donate to dry food items for hungry families in Turkana.

In a post on her Instagram page, Akothee requested that the gift would be from both her and her fans to the beneficiaries.

Through her foundation’s feeding programme, the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker asked her fans to donate maize meal, rice, sugar, oil, soap, salt, and biscuits.

She further took a swipe at those criticising her charity drive saying, “The women who were fighting The Akothee Foundation got tired without stepping into Turkana. Charity is a calling it’s not a duty.”

She added, “You can’t apply to be a philanthropist. It’s never studied in school. If you were not born a giver, you can’t even buy kindness. Not everyone is humble; people are just broke. Money doesn’t change people. It reveals the inner them.”

Having launched the foundation in Turkana in 2019, Akothee shared that the goal was to help cater to the needy and hunger-stricken communities in the county and its environs.

This was after she sympathised with Kenyans who were facing starvation and were in dire need of food aid after the rains failed.

At the time, Akothee went online asking fans to donate, and in just two hours, she managed to raise more than Sh1 million. With trucks ferrying tonnes of food and more than 10,000 litres of water, Akothee made it to Lodwar.

After the drive, she promised to look for a long-term solution, and she started working on the foundation.