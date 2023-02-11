Itumbi, Churchill, Azziad, Radull land state jobs

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and the Arts has announced the establishment of Talanta Hela Council and its two technical committees, one for sports and one for creatives.

The committees and council were announced through a gazette notice published on Friday by the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts, and Sports, Ababu Namwamba.

The council will be headed by the CS. Members of the council include; David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, June Chepkemei and Dennis Itumbi.

The council will work to give vision and overall policy direction for the Talanta Hela Initiative.

The Sports Technical Committee will be chaired by Sports journalist Carol Radull. The members of the Sports Technical Committee are Boniface Ambani, Olympic medalist Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Collins Kale, Kevin Mutai, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula, Daniel Nakeor Losiru, and Staicy Shariffa Ochieng.

The Creatives Technical Committee will be chaired by Daniel Ndambuki, better known by his stage name Churchill.