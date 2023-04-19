Kovu actor Ken Ambani, Stephanie Muchiri star in new drama series, ‘A Better Life’

Popular award-winning actor Kenneth Muigai Ambani has found a home in new Kenyan drama series called A Better Life, which also stars Stephanie Muchiri (Second Family).

A Better Life follows a young activist (Stephanie Muchiri) from Nairobi’s largest slum, who is caught between her love for the governor’s son and the system she’s spent her life fighting.

The show is written and directed by Jennifer Gatero (Changing Times, Nairobby).

Gatero says she was inspired to make the series while stuck in traffic around Kibera.

“I saw these apartments that were involved in a huge scandal, on land that used to be part of Kibera. The residents had been evacuated in the hope of building something better for them, but when the project was completed, the apartments were sold or rented out at a market rate that the residents couldn’t afford,” she explained.

She couldn’t get the idea out of her head, so she went home and did some research and found out that the slum upgrading scandal had happened to so many people in the city

The title of her series, A Better Life, is ironic.

The series captures how unsuspecting residents lose their homes and property in slum upgrading scandals and the corruption within the system that still allows it to happen.

The story is about the establishment versus the anti-establishment, and by extension it describes what Kenya is going through at the moment.

A sweet love story represents the two contrasting worlds.

A Better Life’s star-crossed love story is led by young actors Stephanie Muchiri and newcomer Owen Nyasato.

“I wanted my two main lovers to be young because there is nothing as intense and endearing as young love. It doesn’t take into account what else is at stake.”

The series also stars Regina-Re who acts in Pieces of Us, Nyakundi Isaboke (Click Click Bang) and Gitura Kamau (Lusala) alongside a predominantly young cast of newcomers including Tana Gachoka, Ntinyari Karani, Kelvin Kasyoki, Natalia Kyalo, Jeff Omondi and Samuel Baraza.

Gatero says the show features young actors and newcomers who are energetic and always willing to learn. She adds that experienced actors like Ken Ambani, Regina-Re and Nyakundi Isaboke have been mentors to the young actors on set.

“I grew up watching Ambani on TV and I’ve always wanted to work with him. It was such a great experience,” she said.

A Better Life is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes released every Tuesday.