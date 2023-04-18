Series Review: Attitude, affectation and lies in ‘A Nurse Toto’

A Nurse Toto starts on a high note with a 52-year-old man seeking circumcision to win a youngster who, inadvertently, works as a nurse in the same hospital he has gone to be circumcised at. Then the nurses have a crush on a rasta man until they realise that he has a rare condition; KRG the don shows up with an eye problem at Facility One, but the nurses believe he is clout chasing; Babu the cleaner wants to win Gladys’ love and recruits the team at Facility One to call him boss when she visits without notice.

Babu eventually loses Gladys to the actual boss when Babu must choose between Gladys and his job. YY is in trouble when he oversleeps at the side chick’s and fails to turn up at home, the crisis worsening when the wife decides to dig for the truth. Miracle Baby is about to perform vasectomy when his test results show he has been infertile all along despite the wife pushing him to get vasectomy for siring five children. The episodes are packed with drama, eureka moments, and chilling, suspenseful endings.

The series has a selection of consistent characters: the receptionist with a nauseating attitude, the nurses with their aloofness towards patients seeking their help; the janitor posing as helpful and always selling traditional medicine; and the men lying and cheating on their women. But there is something else about the nurses—they are clueless and hate the only other person who seems to be on the path to understanding what she is supposed to do, the intern. Wambo Underscore (a nurse toto) and Sly are always on TikTok live when not complaining that they are allergic to patients’ conditions. One could read their indifference as a cover up of their incompetence.

The men are cheats; and wanting to impress the women, they do everything they can. Cassypool decides to go for circumcision and lies to Wambo that he is going abroad for two months. Babu tells Gladys that he owns Facility One and Gladys, assuming the position of the wife of ‘the boss’, storms Facility One and starts ordering people around, finalising it with slapping the director of Facility One. YY in cahoots with the team at Facility One pull a terrible stunt to save his marriage after he oversleeps at Wambo’s place. This series is full of affectation and lies typical of youngsters trying to impress their peers, faking accents, and feigning and envying success.

In spite of the clueless medical team at Facility One, the facility is keen on milking patients dry. The receptionist has specialised in throwing random figures at patients in the name of registration and consultation fees. Doctor Shifta is quick to ask patients to be tested for diseases unrelated to what they are suffering from, although he sanely advises Miracle baby and the patient with forgetfulness. This points one to the reason Babu is always armed with cheaper alternative medicine. We get to know the truth about everyone when Babu’s stunt to sway Gladys fails and Facility One boss divulges their secrets.

Save for the spokesman of the ghetto boys in episode 7 who could do with some more screen tests and YY’s overacting when he wakes up in Wambo’s house, the series is spot on, laden with drama and reflective of the struggles of generation Z and men’s ego and battles to impress their women. This series is also a powerful indictment of the rot in our health system. Most of the episodes have over 300,000 views, with episode one leading at 668,000 views, and counting.

A Nurse Toto, written and directed by Eddie Butita, premiered on February 9, 2023, and as at the second week of April, had broadcast 10 episodes which last between 12 minutes and 26 minutes. It features big names in the comedy industry among them YY comedian, Eddie Butita, and Njugush; musicians like Miracle Baby and other celebrities such as KRG the don.

The series can be watched on Eddie Butita’s YouTube Channel.

***