Mary Lincoln releases new song after naughty pictures scandal

Gospel artiste Mary Lincoln has emerged from her naughty photos scandal with a new song titled Rúhiú rútuhu, meaning 'blunt machete'.

Two weeks ago, she was the talk of town after her photos leaked online and went viral.

In her new song, she is seen dressed in sackcloth and tied on the cross with ropes, seen to be depicting her moment of ‘crucifixion’ owing to that scandal.

In the 3.43 minutes-long song, she laments that she has fought many wars since becoming a Gospel artiste.

“I have been fought from all four directions of the compass...I have been dragged through fire but God has so far sustained me, knowing too well that we have all, me mostly, run short of God’s glory, but repentance uplifts us,” she sings.

The song says she is just a ‘blunt machete’ entrusted with the task of evangelisation, an endeavour she vows to complete.

Barely a week old, the song Rúhiú rútuhu was by Sunday morning ranked sixth on trending music with over 357,000 views, 12,000 likes and attracting more than 2,200 comments.

After her nude photos went viral, Ms Lincoln publicly repented at the Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) church under the stewardship of Bishop Michael Wanderi.