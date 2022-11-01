Gospel artiste Mary Lincoln 'repents' after her naughty photos go viral

Popular Central region gospel singer Mary Lincoln on Monday repented and sought prayers after her naughty photos and video surfaced online and went viral.

She was accompanied by several artistes including Karangu wa Muraya who has also been trending online over allegations of taking someone's wife--also a celebrity--for a holiday in Dubai.

Ms Lincoln’s viral images are said to have resulted in a major storm in her polygamous relationship with a local vernacular radio station celebrity.

The suitor is said to have bankrolled her lavish lifestyle and had allegedly threatened to repossess his gifts.

Before her fame and fortune, Ms Lincoln was a hairdresser in Nairobi's Gikomba market and her music career was struggling.

Ms Lincoln is popular for hits like Kururíra hau, Ngacibú, Ndúkaríkanie nanií, Kamúhari, Matukú matanathiathia, and Ndúkegerekanie nanií.

The nude photos were shared by blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, who is popular for publicising celebrity scandals, gaining massive followers.

Clerics pray for gospel singer Mary Lincoln. Photo credit: Pool

After the photos went viral, critics questioned why she allowed such images to be taken despite the risk of them leaking online in this era of technology. She has, however, said she has turned a new leaf.

“Yes, we went to the Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church for repentance and forgiveness prayer. Our God is merciful and offers those who repent a second chance to resume service to him,” Ms Lincoln said.

The viral footage is “now neither here nor there, what is important is that I am now full of renewed energy to continue ministering and spreading love of our merciful and forgiving God,” she added.

After the prayers, the gospel singer took to social media, saying she thanked God for his love, and also thanking Bishop Michael Wanderi and Rev David Mwangi for the prayers. She also thanked “all my fellow artistes and all friends who have been praying with me”.

Later, photos of her crying and showing her kneeling down while the clerics prayed for her were shared online.

Mr Muraya said the prayer session was a spiritual re-energising drive.