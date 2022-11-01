Actress Lupita Nyong’o on the spot for controversial ambassador role

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is facing criticism for accepting the role of global ambassador at De Beers Group.

Critics say the actress with Kenyan roots should not have accepted the role in a company in the spotlight reportedly for exploiting African minerals.

I've spent so much of my morning trying to understand this. Lupita is partnering with a diamond company with deep roots in colonial extraction across Africa to "empower" African women?? pic.twitter.com/WJ3XPBBA7d — Marius Kothor (@MariusKothor) October 29, 2022

But Lupita, daughter of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, argues that the new responsibility will help her to reach out and empower women.

“Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world,” she explained.

De Beers Group deals with diamond mining with a strong presence in Botswana, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa.

The same Lupita Nyong'o, who wouldn't take a role in "The Woman King" due to the Agojie's links to slaves trade, is the same Lupita who is a De Beers ambassador.



How much did The Woman King pay, compared to this De Beers gig⁉️🤔 — Itumeleng (@itumeleng23) October 30, 2022

De Beers says Lupita is the ultimate representative of the firm’s Building Forever commitment to people and the planet.

“As a brand that is part-owned by the citizens of Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa, De Beers thinks differently about what value is and how it is created. To this end, through its Building Forever approach, De Beers will work with Nyong’o in pursuit of the brand’s public goals to engage 10,000 girls in STEM, support 10,000 women entrepreneurs and invest at least $10 million across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.”

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi said that Lupita’s ambassadorship disturbed him deeply.

“His (sic) dad is a revolutionary, a hero of the second liberation and then the daughter goes to bed with De Beers? I’m lost for words.”