Lupita: Third Black Panther in the pipeline

Possibility of Marvel Studios producing a third instalment of Black Panther appears to be in the offing, event as Lupita Nyong’o hinted at major changes of the next project.

Spilling the beans on the next film of the Black Panther franchise, the Oscar award winner discussed her character's future with Digital Spy, saying she is sure of what will become of Nakia, her character in Black Panther.

“Right now it will take people seeing the film to fully grasp what the possibilities are and we take it from there. You know, I could not have predicted where we would go with this second film,” Lupita told Digital Spy.

Lupita added that even the second film, now showing in cinemas across the world, was borne out of the urgency of losing Chadwick Boseman who played the main character King T’Challa in the first film Black Panther. Boseman succumbed to cancer in August 2020.

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o in London on February 18, 2018. Photo credit: AFP

“This story was born of that, the urgency of losing him and having to refocus everything and so for me when I think about imagining Nakia right now, I’m looking forward to her getting out in the world. But I think what has happened in this film leaves us with quite a few options,” she added.

In the second instalment, the film ends with Nakia, lover of King T’Challa, introducing her son Toussaint T’Challa whom she bore after the death of the King and kept him a secret.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered over the weekend in Kenya with several cinemas in the country hosting mega launch parties.

Lupita’s parents, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and his wife Dorothy Nyong’o, attended the premiere last Wednesday at a special red-carpet event at the Century Cinemax in Sarit Centre, Nairobi.

Two Rivers Mall seized the premiere to unveil what it claims is the largest screen in East and Central Africa. The luxury cinema complex has six screens, and Two Rivers opened three screens on Friday with the premier of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

