My cinema experience at East Africa’s largest screen at Nairobi’s Two Rivers Mall

My big screen experience is rather limited, having been to the cinema only once before in my life.

And so, you can imagine my excitement when I got an invite to the grand opening of the largest screen in East and Central Africa at Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

The screen measures 19.5 by 8.7 metres and includes a Dolby Atmos 4K screen. It boasts a state-of-the-art 7.1 digital surround sound that gives an immersive, complete movie-viewing experience.

With those facts in hand, I jumped at the opportunity, mostly out of curiosity, to find out if it could truly meet the claimed expectations.

The luxury cinema complex, with a total of six screens, opened three screens on Friday with the premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When I arrived at the venue, movie enthusiasts and local celebrities had gathered for the unique experience.

Two beautifully dressed assistants ushered me to a stand for a packet popcorn and a bottle soda.

The cinema complex is housed in a premium auditorium equivalent to a four-storey building to accommodate the massive screen.

Once in, my mouth dropped at the sight of it. I decided to get myself a seat on the fifth row from the front, the second from the pathway leading to the back which, in my limited experience, thought was a sweet spot. I would later learn it was not.

The seat was wide and very comfortable and was easily adjustable by shifting the back rest. I placed my popcorn - they were a bit too salty for my liking - and my drink on the big cup holders and sank into my seat.

The legroom was ample, although some people did knock on my knees as they passed to get to their seats.

Soon after, the cinema lights were switched off and on came the gigantic screen.

My poor eyes were hit by the brightness and I instinctively looked away.

After two trailers, I was beginning to question my decision to attend the screening but once the Black Panther movie started, I settled.

Perhaps it is the dark theme of the movie or that my eyes finally adjusted.

When the Wakandan princess Shuri, played by Guyanese-British Actress Letitia Wright, appeared on the screen, it felt as if she was within reach, just next to me.

The images and the colours were very clear and the sound was crisp. The rumble from the sound system heightened the experience although I was at times startled.

I was afraid that as was with my last cinema experience, there would be wailing babies and loud phones. But I was pleasantly surprised.

The cinema was quiet throughout, except for the audience’s reaction, a chuckle here and a laugh there, which sometimes made me question my sense of humour.

I was, however, irked by my neighbour who kept recording the experience, perhaps to share it on her socials. The backlight from her phone distracted me more than it should have.

A pleasant lady who sat on my left was also constantly on her phone. Then there was some movement from a few goers during the middle of the movie. I should have known not to take a seat so close to the staircase.

The cinema is also a bit cold and if you are anything like me, you will probably need a shawl for extra warmth.

I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, the few hiccups notwithstanding. I may not go back to the cinema soon but when I do, I now know better what to do differently to maximise my experience.