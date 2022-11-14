Week of Italian Cuisine: Restaurants compete on making best Tiramisu

Who will make the best Tiramisu?

This week, eight hotels and restaurants in Nairobi renowned for offering Italian dishes will compete in preparing the best Tiramisu.

The competition is organised by the Italian Embassy in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, as part of the Week of the Italian Cuisine, a worldwide festival that began on Monday and runs up to Sunday.

Week of the Italian Cuisine is practised all over the world where Italy has a presence, and it was launched in Nairobi by the Italian Cultural Institute.

The participating restaurants in Kenya are Lucca of Villa Rosa Kempinski, Mambo Italia, Non Solo Gelato, Cultiva, Café Concerto, Sugo, La Dolce Vita and Glocoliere.

Tiramisu is a famous coffee flavoured Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of sugar, eggs and mascarpone cheese, and flavoured with cocoa.

Over the years, Italy has used the festival as a vehicle to promote the best of its agri-food chain, food and wine, tradition and culture, abroad.

Launched worldwide, this seventh edition of the culinary festival will focus on conviviality, sustainability and innovation.

“The Italian cuisine stands out as one of the most popular and celebrated examples of the Mediterranean Diet in the World. It is built on a double attention: one, for the products, as originating from exceptional knowledge and respect for nature and biodiversity. Two, for the processes, entailing craftsmanship, training, and touch of Italian culture,” Robert Natali, Ambassador of Italy to Kenya, told Nation Lifestyle.

“In our tradition, high quality and unique ingredients are wisely harmonised into centuries-old recipes, still followed by generations of artisans across the whole country.

“Our modern food industry is characterised by a great balance of scientific research, education and technological innovation, combined with food and process certification, appropriate labelling and up-to-date normative,” he added.

Besides the competing restaurants where one can enjoy a complimentary Tiramisu and vote for the best, the culinary festival will also feature a number of activities focusing on Italian Culture.

Renowned Italian Chef Giuseppe Geraci will offer exclusive Master Classes for upcoming chefs from the Kenya Utalii College as well as for Kenyan professional chefs.

Geraci will also treat interested guests to a fine dining experience of Italian cuisine at the Capital Club on Thursday.

“I believe this initiative is one way of exchanging and sharing to communicate new experiences, learning opportunities and to explore commonalities between Italy and Kenya,” Ambassador Natali said.

