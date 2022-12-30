Lawyer conned Sh500,000 in wedding catfish marries Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Renown city lawyer Steve Ogolla, who was conned Sh500,000 in 2018 in an online wedding scam, has finally found real love.

Mr Ogolla married Cebbie Koks Nyasego, singer Akothee's sister, in a traditional wedding on December 28.

Pictures shared on social media by the couple showed Mr Ogolla in an all-white outfit and an emerald green hat. Cebbie Koks wore a white dress with golden decorations.

Mr Ogolla captioned the photos "Jewel".

Cows being taken to the home of Cebbie koks Nyasego for her traditional marriage ceremony to Steve Ogolla. Photo credit: Facebook

Cebbie Koks on the other hand wrote, “I'm a happy soul! I'm blessed! I'm contented! Nothing has ever been so so beautiful to my eyes like that! I thank God for granting me my wishes!”

Photos of the wedding's attendees and bridesmaids flooded the internet with netizens congratulating the lovebirds.

Among those who attended the wedding held in Rongo, Migori County, were National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

City lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, the husband of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, also attended the ceremony.

Cebbie’s celebrity sister Akothee seemed to have missed the event but her children were in attendance.

The two sisters fell out in 2020 when Cebbie claimed Akothee was struggling financially and faking her riches on Instagram.

In 2019, Mr Ogolla left netizens in shock after he claimed that he was conned Sh500,000 by a Facebook lover in 2018.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla (centre) with lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo (right) and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at his traditional marriage ceremony in Migori. Photo credit: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Mr Ogolla said he had never met the woman who went by the name Dorcas Sarkozy on Facebook and the two dated online for a while.

He claimed that the woman said she would use the money to “organise their wedding” but she blocked him after he sent her Sh500,000.

“I was in a fake relationship with this ‘lady’ and she conned me in excess of 500K, planned a fake wedding and nearly drove me to suicide,” he wrote.

Additionally, Mr Ogolla claimed that each time he sought to expose the woman, she kept blackmailing him.

“I reported to authorities but she came back and blackmailed me by sharing my private love WhatsApp chats with her to third parties,” Mr Ogolla added.

A day after the reveal, he sent Sh50,000 to popular blogger Robert Alai, now the Kileleshwa MCA, as a token of appreciation after he helped him “connect the dots” on the online love scam.