Ghanaian police recover American rapper Meek Mill's stolen phone

Ghanaian police have recovered a phone stolen from American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill.

According to the Ghana Police Service on Twitter, the suspect was arrested on Friday at his hideout in Accra.

Meek Mill had reported his phone stolen on December 29.

“The police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artiste. The suspect, Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra,” the police service tweeted.

“He is currently in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.”

After the theft of his phone, Meek Mill took to social media to lament about the incident. According to the rapper, someone pickpocketed him while he was out and about in the city. Meek Mill expressed his disbelief over the act, asking whomever stole the phone to return it to him.

Meek Mill was among artistes expected to perform at the Afro Nation event that took place at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square—a site of cultural significance where thousands will rediscover their historic connection with Ghana.

Other artistes who were scheduled to perform at the event include Nigerian Singers P-Square, Skepta, Rema Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Oxlade, Ckay among others.

Before his phone was stolen, Meek Mill posted several photos and videos on his social media handles that showed him having a great time in Ghana.