No more love: Celebrity break-ups in 2022

When it comes to matters to do with love and emotions, no one is really the master. Love gives people an opportunity to be vulnerable to someone else, trusting that they have the same interests.

However, the heartbreak that follows, when it is not reciprocated or when both lovers no longer click, hurts, especially when one paraded their affair in the open.

Director Rashid and his ex-wife comedian Nasra. Photo credit: Pool

Comedian Nasra Yusuf and Director Rashid

Having met in the comedy industry, the two love birds made their names in the popular Churchill show. They would culminate their years of dating in 2021 by tying the knot in a private ceremony only attended by close family members. The duo would parade their love on social media, keeping their online in-laws up to speed.

However, in November, Nasra announced she was officially single, confirming that their relationship had tanked. “I lost touch of family because of it; I lost myself and my career; I lost friends because of it. I got constant criticism from my community because of it but I was still willing to make it work even though the roots of our problems were the same year in year out for 5 years,” she posted on Instagram.

Additionally, Nasra noted that she was done with men from the Coast and was contemplating dating Somali men saying, “I think I’ll come back home. Somali men, it's your time to shock me.”

In response to the break up, Director Rashid shared in an interview that they had parted four months before Nasra came out in public.

Lawyer-cum-socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her ex-boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. Photo credit: Pool

Corazon and Frankie Just Gym It

Born Frank Kiarie, the gym instructor began dating Corazon in 2020 months after he broke up with Maureen Waititu, his baby mama of six years, due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Hitting the ground running, Frankie and Corazon would share photos working out together, going on holidays and enjoying quality time. On a baecation in Zanzibar last year, Frankie popped the question with the socialite cum lawyer posting about it saying, “I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do.”

However, early this year, Corazon announced, “I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on.”

The two aired their dirty linen in public afterwards.

Nelly Oaks and Akothee

Dating her manager, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers flaunted her relationship with Nelly Oaks, real name Nelson Oyugi, on her social media. The two would support and work together, showering each other with praises, and sharing their “undying love” for one another on their social media accounts.

However, mid this year, the celebrated Kenyan musician cum businesswoman sought to clarify that she was focusing on promoting her newly launched book and album and was not in need of any relationship commitments.

Nick Ndeda and Betty Kyalo

Unveiling her then boyfriend in a series of cozy photos during his birthday, Betty Kyalo would set the ball rolling not shying from showing her love for Nick Ndeda, a city lawyer cum businessman. Their relationship was even branded as ‘couple goals.’

Vivian and Sam West

Having been together since 2016 and even holding their traditional wedding in March 2018, Vivian and Sam West had it all going well—until this year.

With West popping the question on live TV, in 2020, Vivian would then disclose that their marriage was on the rocks, saying that their union had however taken a kick to the stomach but was hopeful that it would get better.

On the other hand, West, who doubled up as the singer’s manager, asked his fans and Insta-in-laws to pray for his marriage so that they could overcome the challenges they were going through.

In October, Vivian confirmed they had split up, saying that her husband’s departure had caused her pain despite efforts to get through it. “I am not well; I have been getting support but sometimes I crash. My heart is so heavy. Someone left us and now hates us. I’ve been trying to rebuild but I’ve been wondering why. Please pray for me because I’m still a mother,” the Chum Chum hit maker said.