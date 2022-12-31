American rapper Meek Mill's loses phone to 'pickpocket' in Ghana

A day after posting photos and videos of what seems like an awesome experience in Ghana, American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, is no longer in a merry mood.

According to the rapper someone pickpocketed his phone while he was out and about in the city. Meek Mill expressed his disbelief over the act, asking whomever stole the phone to return it to him.

“They pick pocketed me for my phone SMH…bring that jawn back if you got it,” Meek Mill wrote on his Instagram stories.

Before the incident, Meek Mill had expressed his thrill in being in Ghana where he was seen biking on the streets in Accra. In one video, he is seen riding a quad bike alongside other riders. And in another post, he said he is looking at buying a house in Ghana and making it his second home.

Meek Mill was among artistes expected to perform at the Afro Nation event that took place at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square—a site of cultural significance where thousands will rediscover their historic connection with Ghana.

Other artistes who were scheduled to perform at the event include Nigerian Singers P-Square, Skepta, Rema Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Oxlade, Ckay among others.

Leading on from its debut in 2019, Afro Nation is returning home as the biggest and best Afrobeats celebration in the world.

In a separate incident, Beninese-Nigerian singer Ayra Starr suffered an embarrassment during her performance at the Afrochella music festival in Ghana after falling on stage.

In a video circulating online, Arya is seen hyping the crowd, but, as she is walking back to the main stage, she slips and falls on her back.

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artiste performance. That fall was very unnecessary and painful. I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling,” Arya Starr wrote on Twitter.

The singer and songwriter shot to stardom last year after releasing her self-titled EP and the single “Away”.

This also included the release of her hit song “Bloody Samaritan”. The singer released her socially conscious album “19 & Dangerous” last year, which has racked up millions of global streams.

She was slated to perform in Kenya in January, but the event was cancelled.