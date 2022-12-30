Entertainment spots line up new year's eve extravaganzas tonight

Kenyans are tonight expected to join the rest of the world in ushering in the New Year with various spots having lined up activities for revellers to usher in the day.

Events will range from crusades, and gospel extravaganzas to live band performances.

Gospel singer Dr Sarah K is expected to be among those on the frontline with a major international crusade dubbed “End Year Crossover Kesha” due to be held at the Ruiru Stadium in Kiambu County. The event which is free starts at 7 pm.

Speaking earlier this week to Saturday Nation, Dr Sarah K said she had opted to move her performance to the Ruiru Stadium from her regular venue at the Nairobi Cinema for a bigger outreach.

“I chose to host the overnight crusade at a venue to incorporate more of my followers from various spots across the country. This will also give an opportunity for more of them to be able to interact and fellowship in a bigger area,’ she said.

During tonight’s event, the guest speaker will be Pastor Matt Yoder from the USA alongside guest psalmist minister Ali Mukhwana.

Nairobi Cinema

Dr Sarah K ( Sarak Njeri Mwangi) is the founder of Sarah K Music Ministries which is a Christian-based music ministries ( founded in 2015) that holds regular meetings on Tuesdays at the Nairobi Cinema.

As she pointed out their services are dominated by prayers and singing praise and worship songs. This was something she has been doing at the same venue for the last seven years.

For Dr Sarah K who began her singing in 1991, it has been a year of great celebration as she marked 30 years of her music career. Notably, the multiple award-winning singer has over 10 albums and several popular singles.

Some of her popular songs include Liseme. Niinue, Nasema Asante, Hakuna Silaha, I made it and Mnyunyizi wangu..

It has been a long musical journey for her having started at a small studio in downtown Nairobi where she focused on CD music to moving uptown where she now does more live music praise and worship shows. For practice sessions, she moved her team to a hall initially at Samima house off Munyu Road in Nairobi. She later relocated her team to their current residence at Nairobi Cinema on Uchumi House.

Dr Sarah K who is married is a mother of three children and a grandmother. She is also a spiritual mother to many of her followers.

Elsewhere tonight the Mavuno Church Hill City at Athi River will host the “Crossover Full 100 Edition”. Those expected to perform include Moji Shortbaba, Son of Nations, Timeless Noel, The Queen, Joel Maluki, Hype Ses and DJ Ruff.