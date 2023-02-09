Is Zuchu pregnant? Diamond Platnumz’ post on wanting another child throws fans into a frenzy

If it was up to her fans, they would not have allowed Tanzanian singer Zuchu to hook up with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Reason being, they dreaded what the future held for her if she dated the notorious lover boy whose reputation of dating women and leaving them high and dry with his children goes all the way to South Africa.

You see the Waah hit maker has kept the gossip mills busy after proclaiming that he is considering having another child this year.

Through his Instagram stories he wrote, “Ni mwaka na wakati sahihi wa kuongeza mtoto mwengine sasa, Amin Inshallah…it is the year and time to add another baby.”

Since Zuchu is his current girlfriend, her fans, assuming Diamond was inferring to having a child with her, took to social media to express their disappointment in what they said could be another case of ‘same script, different cast’.

Many did not want to believe that her fate would be like that of Diamond’s previous baby mamas who have on several occasions accused him of being a deadbeat father and not taking any financial responsibility for his children.

On November 24, 2022, Diamond, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, wore his heart on his sleeve and bore it all to the world, telling Zuchu the three words any woman would love to hear from the person they care about.

That was not all. Diamond also shared photos and videos of the two of them making out. In case you are wondering what I am blubbering about, let me take you back to the beginning where it all started.

Zuchu was signed to the Wasafi label in April 2020. At the time, Diamond was fresh from breaking up with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna. The couple had dated for almost a year before they went their separate ways immediately after the birth of their son.

He has three known baby mamas -- Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan. And last year, Diamond announced that he actually had two other baby mamas, but he did not state their names.

If you have been following the Jeje hit maker’s career online and offline then you are already aware that he has a thing for the ladies.

In fact, despite being one of the top artistes in East Africa, the only thing it seems Diamond can’t do is stay single.

That is why the same year when Zuchu started gaining popularity as a singer, she had to set the record straight when rumours started making rounds that she was dating her boss.

At the time she claimed that Diamond wasn’t interested in her and, as a matter of fact, he was always offering her pieces of advice on how to deal with men eyeing her.

Zuchu also insisted that Diamond was only looking out for her as his young sister, and he was afraid that without proper mentorship she could easily be distracted by male suitors.

But whether it was Diamond’s sultry voice or waist-shaking dance moves that charmed Zuchu, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether this time the Zanzibarian will be able to tame the Tanzanian ‘bad boy’.

But whether Diamond is announcing his girlfriend’s pregnancy or not, this particular month has always held some dark significance to him.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan broke up with him on Valentine’s Day after he cheated on her with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Since then, every year during valentines he comes up with something. For instance, in 2019, he claimed that his wedding to Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna – also his baby mama- would take place on Valentine’s Day.

So now, his fans can’t help but wonder what he is now up with the announcement on being ready for another child coming just days to Valentine’s Day.