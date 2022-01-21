The male infertility crisis. 'When I see children playing, my heart breaks into tiny pieces' Photo | Photosearch

|

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

The male infertility crisis. 'When I see children playing, my heart breaks into tiny pieces'

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Males contribute to 30 per cent of childlessness, according to Dr Wachira Murage, a consultant obstetrician gynaecologist.
  • A study at the Kenyatta National Hospital in 2020 found that male infertility has increased due to drug abuse.

It's the expected fruit for every couple that walks down the aisle. A child is what is said to cement a relationship, and so couples are under a lot of pressure to show the fruits of their love, within the year after saying I do.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.